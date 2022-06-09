WASHINGTON - A panel of nine members of the House Select Committee - seven Democrats and two Republicans - took the bench Thursday to kick off the first hearing in their investigation into the riots at the United States Capitol.
"January 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup," said Democratic Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson.
Thompson opened the hearing, recounting what happened and explaining what the committee sees as former President Donald Trump's role in the attack.
"He lost in the courts, just as he did at the ballot box, and in this country that's the end of the line, but for Donald Trump that was only the beginning of what became a sprawling, multi-step conspiracy aimed at overturning the presidential election," Thompson said.
The committee played clips from former Attorney General William Barr's recorded deposition, testifying that he strongly disagreed with Trump's "stolen election" narrative.
Republican Vice Chair Liz Chaney gave opening remarks, laying out what we'll hear and see from the committee over the course of the next few weeks.
She played video clips of testimony, including from Trump's daughter Ivanka.
"It affected my perspective, I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he was saying," Ivanka said.
The video presentation included former Vice President Mike Pence, who the former president was pressuring to "do the right thing."
"I had no right to overturn the election, the presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone and frankly there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president," Pence said.
The panel also presented video evidence, showing some of the violence against the Capitol police as the crowds breached the Capitol, along with live testimony from a Capitol police officer and other witnesses.
This was just the first in a series of public hearings.
In September, the panel is expected to release an extensive report on its findings.