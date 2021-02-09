WASHINGTON, D.C. - All eyes are on Capitol Hill as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is underway in the Senate.
Trump is charged with one article of impeachment, incitement of insurrection, and the focus of Tuesday’s opening statements is whether the trial itself is unconstitutional.
“President Trump was impeached while he was in office for conduct in office. Period,” Rep. David Cicilline, (D)-Rhode Island, said on the Senate floor.
Cicilline is just one of nine House impeachment managers who argued Trump can, in fact, stand trial in the Senate, even though he's no longer in office.
"The text of the Constitution makes clear there is no 'January exception' to the impeachment power, that presidents can't commit grave offenses in their final days and escape any Congressional response,” Rep. Joe Neguse, (D)-Colorado, said.
Democrats point to Trump's speech on Jan. 6, and allege he incited the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that day, two weeks before his term ended.
“And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore,” President Trump said at the time to a crowd of supporters.
The Democrats began their case by showing video of an angry mob that breached the building as Congress convened to certify the presidential election results. In the end, five people died, including a Capitol police officer.
Trump's defense team, however, led by former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor, argued Trump's speech before the insurrection is fully protected by the First Amendment.
"We can't possibly be suggesting that we punish people for political speech in this country,” Castor said.
Instead, Castor focused the blame on those who stormed the Capitol.
"If people go and commit lawless acts as a result of their beliefs and they cross the line, they should be locked up,” Castor said.
It's unlikely the Senate will convict Trump. 17 Republicans would need to vote against the former president, a move experts say probably won't happen.
The Senate ultimately voted 56-44 Tuesday that the chamber has jurisdiction and can move forward with the trial.