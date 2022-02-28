In Ukraine, the impact of the war is painfully clear. In the U.S., the effects are more subtle.
Oil is already up over $1000 a barrel, and experts predict the conflict will keep prices high.
"There will be some cost to us -- that ordinary Americans will be paying a little higher at the pump, but frankly, I think that is a sacrifice we need to pay because we'll pay for more later if we don't successfully stand up to Putin on this," said Rep. Brendan Boyle, Member of House Ways and Means Committee.
As the stock market opens Monday, investors are bracing after a roller coaster last week.
Meanwhile, boycotts of Russian-branded alcohol are underway at some stores and bars.
"Kind of like how you bounce somebody from a bar that just isn't getting along with everybody else, so we just decided to dump the Russian vodka for now cause they weren't playing well with others at the bar," said Ryan King, Co-owner of Crumb& Spigot.
Other organizations are finding their own ways to disgrace themselves from Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country.
"He and his government are being treated like the pariahs that they are by the entire world community," said Rep. Boyle.
But the Ukraine War is affecting more than just U.S. finances and affiliations. It's igniting anger among people here, and rekindling Cold War era fear.
"Top officials in leading NATO countries have allowed themselves to make aggressive comments about our country, therefore I hereby order the minister of Defense and the chief of the General Staff to place the Russian Army Deterrence Force on combat alert," said Putin.