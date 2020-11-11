If you're one of those people who wake up screaming, sweating or even twitching from bad dreams, a new app could be perfect for you.
The FDA approved a new software system called Nightware, a form of treatment for PTSD patients and people who suffer from terrifying nightmares. It's a wearable technology that learns a person's sleep patterns and customizes a treatment for each individual, interrupting nightmares so users can get a good night's sleep.
It allows clinicians to monitor patients who suffer from traumatic dreams, which in some cases have been linked with higher rates of suicide.
The app also vibrates when it perceives that the patient is in the middle of nightmare, and it can gently wake that person up.
Nightware is only available on Apple watches and can only be downloaded with a prescription.