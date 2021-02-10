WASHINGTON, D.C. - Day two of President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate moved forward with Democrat impeachment managers lining up to state their case.
Pennsylvania Democratic Representative Madeleine Dean, who represents parts of Berks County and almost all of Montgomery County, got emotional as she presented a timeline of when the rioters marched from Trump's rally on Jan. 6 to the Capitol grounds.
"I heard that terrifying banging on House chamber doors. For the first time in more than 200 years, the seat of our government was ransacked on our watch," Dean said.
There was also a lot of new security video shown, including Vice President Mike Pence evacuating with his family.
Another image shows the moment Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman started running away from rioters as they stormed the building. He sees Republican Senator Mitt Romney in the hallway, and tells him to run the other way.
Romney later told reporters, he didn't realize just how close he was to the violence, until he saw that video. He said he looks forward to thanking Officer Goodman.
The House impeachment managers used their time on Day two to also show Trump's tweets and clips of him speaking, arguing their case of why he's guilty of inciting an insurrection.
But Trump's legal team will soon get to respond, and has already laid some groundwork, saying the Democrats are playing political games, and call the trial "political theater."
Democrats need 17 Republicans to vote "yes" to impeachment.
Things pick back up, on Day 3.