Now that the vaccine is getting out, everyone is getting ready for their 'hot vax summer'.
With the progression of people getting their vaccines, comes the increase in family vacations, eating out, and spending cash.
These are all signs pointing to a return to normalcy this upcoming summer.
"This summer and then on into 2022, our travel bookings were already really robust," said Andrew Gross, an AAA spokesperson.
The first sign of an economic rebound, flight fares are literally flying high.
According to the country's major airlines, airfare costs are near, or even above, pre-pandemic levels.
Experts say the pent-up demand from being confined for nearly a year is what's driving up costs.
"Pack your patience because airports are going to be more crowded and you're going to be there with travelers who maybe haven't traveled in a year," noted Gross. "So they're a little rusty. So the TSA lines might be a little long and a little slow."
Another sign of recovery, people heading back to their favorite restaurants and eating out.
The percentage of seated customers at U.S. restaurants open for reservations is sitting at just below pre-pandemic levels, according to data from OpenTable's reservation platform.
"People wait two and a half, three hours to eat here," said Julie Putz, a bartender at Henry's Louisiana Grill. "And it's nice that they want to come see us again and wait that long to enjoy food with us."
The third good omen in looking at an economic rebound, the return of everyone's favorite hour: happy hour.
Alcohol sales are leveling off after an explosive 2020, but people are still drinking.
Experts are predicting hard liquors, spiked seltzers and champagne will be some of this summer's most popular beverages.
Sign number four, people are getting dressed up and are going all out, for a night out on the town.
Chains like H&M, Anthropologie and Macy's say demand for dresses has increased.
Government retail sales numbers from March show an 18.3% jump in clothing sales, from this previous month.
And last but not least, a final sign in an upward trajectory, concerts are back.
Lallapalooza, the Chicago-based music festival, is returning this summer at full capacity.
It is one of the several multi-day festivals making a comeback this summer, after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.