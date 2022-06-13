WASHINGTON - The second hearing of the House committee investigating January 6 opened Monday with a focus on the what many call the "Big Lie," the idea that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, using testimony from his own inner circle.
"All the early claims that I understood, were completely bogus and silly and usually based on complete misinformation," said former Attorney General William Barr.
Witnesses at the hearing included election officials from Georgia and Pennsylvania who investigated claims of fraud.
"Not only was there not evidence of 8,000 dead voters voting in Pennsylvania, there wasn't evidence of eight," said Al Schmidt, a former Republican City Commissioner in Philadelphia.
Trump's former campaign manager Bill Stepien was also scheduled to testify, but had to pull out last minute because his wife went into labor. The committee instead used parts of a previous deposition.
"I didn't think what happened at that time was honest or professional," Stepien said.
Former President Donald Trump is also now speaking out in a 12-page statement, calling the whole investigation a sham.
"The January 6th Unselect Committee is disgracing everything we hold sacred about our Constitution. If they had any real evidence, they'd hold real hearings with equal representation," Trump said in the statement.
Trump goes on to cite examples he believes point to election fraud and says the committee is only broadcasting witnesses that fit its narrative and that the hearings are "smoke and mirrors" to distract the American public from the what he says are problems the Democrats have created in our country.
The next hearing is set for Wednesday morning.