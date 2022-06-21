WASHINGTON - The U.S. House committee investigating the January 6 riots held its fourth public hearing Tuesday. The hearing focused on the pressure they say Donald Trump put on local election officials to overturn the 2020 election.
One by one, local elections officials testified what it was like days after the 2020 election.
Shaye Moss, a former election worker in Atlanta, talked about how she and her mother were the target of threats after being named by Rudi Giuliani after they were falsely accused of voter fraud.
"People are lying and spreading rumors and lies, and attacking my mom," said Moss.
Tuesday's hearing also featured in-person testimony from three conservative Republicans who endorsed Trump in 2020 but refused to give in to pressures from Trump to overturn the election.
"Because, the people of Georgia are so angry at what happened to me. They know I won. Won by hundreds of thousands of votes," Trump said in a phone call in 2020.
Two of those Republicans on the other end of that phone call maintain the election in Georgia was fair and accurate.
"They're putting ballots that are prepared to be scanned into ballot carriers that are then sealed with tamper-proof seals so they're not messed with," said Gabe Sterling, the Georgia secretary of state's chief operations officer.
"They allege 10,315 dead people. We found two dead people when I wrote my letter to Congress, that's dated January 6, and subsequent to that we found two more," said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at Tuesday's hearing.
The next hearing is set for Thursday.