WASHINGTON, D.C. - The heads of Facebook found themselves in a bi-partisan attack Thursday.
In a hearing, lawmakers grilled executives over a bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal that researchers at the company had been conducting studies for the past three years into how Facebook-owned Instagram was affecting young users. It showed the platform can damage mental health and body image, especially among teenage girls.
"Facebook has shown us, once again, that it is incapable of holding itself accountable," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D)-Connecticut.
The social media giant did its best to defend the Instagram app, which mostly consists of sharing pictures.
"The research shows that many teens say that Instagram is helping them with hard issues that are so common to being a teen," said Antigone Davis, global head of safety at Facebook.
Lawmakers say there is a teenage mental health crisis in the U.S., and that social media is fueling it. They want more action.
Facebook says it now has a team focused on protecting kids online, but what can parents do in this technological age?
"Kids are smart, they're savvy. If you forbid it or censor it, they'll get around it anyway," said Clinical and Forensic Psychologist Dr. Robert Gordon.
Gordon says it really comes down to how parents treat their children. He says if a child has loving parents who let their child know they are a good person and build their confidence, social media like Instagram won't have as negative of an effect.
"Someone comes on Facebook, Instagram and does something terrible she will be inoculated. She'll say this is a bad person, I know I don't have to be the most beautiful person in the world to be a lovable person, good friend, someday good partner... that starts at home," Gordon said.