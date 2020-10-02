The President of the United States has become a statistic.
A shock could be felt around the world as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
"I can guarantee you the President of the United States is at the center of the world. Even in North Korea they're feeling this at this moment," said Alvernia University political science professor Tim Blessing.
Blessing says even if the president's case is mild, it can still have serious impacts on global economics, military affairs and political stability.
And if the president gets gravely ill, the Constitution could come into play.
"The vice president and majority of the cabinet under the 25th Amendment can declare the president incapable of performing his duties, in which case Mike Pence would become the acting president," Blessing said.
While Trump has acknowledged the deadliness of the virus, there have been times when he's been publicly dismissive of it.
Blessing says that could sway undecided voters.
"It's just a very major problem for Republicans right now," Blessing said.
Pennsylvania US Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey each offered well wishes for the president. Same with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who tested negative for the virus.
Biden and Trump are set to meet on the debate stage again in just under two weeks.
"That debate could go on, it go on virtually, it could be-you could have someone stand in for President Trump, you could have no debate. I mean we really don't know what's about to happen," Blessing said.