When it comes to the winter Olympics, it's a time for people all over the world to tune in and watch niche sports you may only see a few times a year, or maybe only once every four years.
The sport luge falls into that category. It's a spectacle of sorts that one former Olympian says you have to try at least once in your lifetime.
"My mom saw a flyer at work one day, I got home from school and she said 'Hey, wanna go try luge next weekend in Syracuse?' and I said ... what's luge?" recalled two-time Olympian Jayson Terdiman.
All it took was a picture of a kid on a poster to get Terdiman hooked on the sport.
"22 years later I'm still doing it, so it is a blast and I suggest everyone tries it once in their life," Terdiman said. "It's like riding a roller coaster with your eyes closed, except you're not strapped in."
The WFMZ news crew spent a day with three-time Olympian Gordy Sheer and Terdiman, learning the ins and outs of Luge.
"There's a different degree of angle for each ramp, the one in Beijing mostly represents the highest, steepest one," Terdiman noted.
He says it's all about consistency in the fast moving sport, reaching speeds of over 90 miles per hour.
"There's a saying in luge that you cant win a race at the start but you can certainly lose it, and this is where we get our practice in during the summer months," Terdiman said.
The Lake Placid facility is a brand new, state of the art, first and only one of it's kind in the U.S.
"USA luge needed an upgraded start facility and workshops, we really began the process of trying to understand what needed to be done about 7 years ago," said Gordy.
It's helping the next generation of athletes make their mark and setting the standard for the challenging sport.
"The stresses that come with the Olympic season and qualifications and getting to the games and competing.. its immense pressure and to get yourself through that is very difficult," said Terdiman.
Obviously to pick up a sport like luge you won't find that in your back yard.
But if it is something you're interested in, a lot of times the U.S. team will travel to different cities across the tri-state area - and around the country - to recruit members and spread knowledge on the sport.
So, who knows, maybe you'll be the next luger to hit the track.