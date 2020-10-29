They don't call them our fur babies for nothing.
Pets are so important that some animal owners are considering their pets when it comes to election decisions.
According to a new survey, 65 percent of pet owners say when they vote they'll consider how issues, like climate change, might impact their pet's future.
Banfield Pet Hospital surveyed 1,000 dog and cat owners online.
Nearly 70 percent say their pets are helping them cope during the pandemic, the elections, and the rest of 2020. That same percentage also says they would rather watch dog or cat videos instead of election news.
53 percent would rather spend the evening with their pets than a roommate or significant other.