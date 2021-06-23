The worst drought conditions in at least twenty years, and now, parts of the West Coast bracing for a possibly record breaking heat wave.
"So adding this heat to it is just going to make conditions worse until we see some more rain or cooler temperatures," said Robin Fox, from the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are likely to hit triple digits in the Pacific northwest, with little relief expected at night.
"Which is unusual, and that's what increases the heat risk when temperatures remain so warm during the day and they don't cool off during the night," added Fox.
This is leaving many in the area vulnerable
"I'm worried about elderly for families, the disabled. Currently we are stockpiling ice and water for the weekend. These aren't any more common than ice storms, so we need to make sure we look out for our neighbors," said Portland volunteers.
President Joe Biden already met with FEMA this week, and will host another meeting next week with governors of western states to discuss these extreme weather conditions.
"Fires have started, and flooding, we are in for a tough season," said Biden. "But I think we have to be prepared and have every resource available."