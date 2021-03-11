Biden

President Joe Biden leaves after signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.

 Andrew Harnik - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is outlining his plan to make all adult Americans eligible for vaccination by May 1 and get the nation back “closer to normal” by the Fourth of July.

Biden is addressing the nation Thursday evening, one year into the coronavirus pandemic.

Previewing his speech, officials say he will announce that he is deploying an additional 4,000 active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts and will allow more people - such as medical students, veterinarians and dentists - to deliver shots.

He is also directing more doses toward some 950 community health centers and up to 20,000 retail pharmacies, to make it easier for people to get vaccinated.

