The medical examiner in Orange County, Florida, has confirmed actor and comedian Bob Saget died from "blunt head trauma."
Authorities say Saget likely hit his head, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. In response, local health officials are warning people to take head injuries seriously.
They suggest telling someone about the injury if you think a blow to the head was particularly bad, and avoiding sleep right after the injury.
"A hemorrhage is really what we're worried about, a developing hematoma, a blood clot in the brain, that occurs after the point of impact, usually takes a pretty strong blow," said Dr. John Weaver, a neurosurgeon at Penn State Health St. Joe's.
Doctors say seniors and people on blood thinners face an increased risk for brain bleeds if they hit their head hard.