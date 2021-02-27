While local Democrats are celebrating the House passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan bill, local Republicans are making clear their problems with the relief plan.
"This bill fails to recognize improving economic conditions as well as the fact that 1 trillion dollars from previous relief packages remains unspent," said Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA).
Meuser is one of 212 House lawmakers who voted against the bill, which passed with 219 voting in support. No Republicans supported the measure, and two Democrats broke ranks to vote against it, as well.
The American Relief Rescue Plan includes $1,400 stimulus checks for many Americans, as well as a $130 billion dollar investment in school re-openings and an expanded child tax credit.
"The American Rescue Plan is about getting shots in arms, money in pockets, kids back in school, and people back to work. This is how we crush this pandemic and put our economy back on the road to recovery," said Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA).
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) echoed the sentiment, saying:
"We can't afford to wait. I urge the Senate to move expediently so we can get Pennsylvanians the relief they deserve."
On Saturday, President Biden praised the House for passing the bill and called on the Senate to quickly do the same.
"We have no time to waste," he said."If we act now quickly we can finally get ahead of this virus...we can finally get our economy moving again."