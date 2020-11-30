Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine is a step closer to becoming reality.

The drug-maker is set to set to apply for emergency authorization of the vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration Monday.

Moderna says data show its vaccine to be about 94-percent effective overall, and 100-percent effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19.

Pfizer has already applied for authorization of its vaccine.

The FDA will review both applications in December.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.