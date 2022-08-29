The countdown is on for NASA.

Artemis 1 is expected to launch Monday morning in a historic lunar journey.

"We're going back to the moon in preparation to go to Mars," said Bill Nelson, NASA administrator. "That's the difference. Fifty years ago, we went to the moon for a day, a few hours, three days max. Now we're going back to the moon to stay, to live, to learn, to build."

There are a number of changes this time around after the last Apollo mission 50 years ago.

Essentially, experts are looking at this trip as a way to get humans to the moon.

But first, that means keeping this launch unmanned, with only mannequins on board.

The launch window is set to open at 8:33 a.m. Eyes will center around potential mishaps.

"Our potential outcomes on Monday are that we could go within the window, or we could scrub for any number of reasons. We could have weather, we could have technical issues, or we could have a range of public safety hold, or a combination of any of those," said Mike Sarafin, mission manager.

If all moves forward, the spacecraft will travel 1.3 million miles, farther than any human-rated spacecraft designed to carry humans has ever flown.

It will orbit before heading back to Earth, hitting speeds of 25,000 miles per hour.

"The number one highest priority is actually to test the heat shield," said Rick LaBrode, with NASA.

Testing it before astronauts fly on Artemis 2 is crucial.

"For me, Artemis 1 is exciting, but it's really a stepping stone, a milestone, to get humans back in the vicinity of the moon and that, that is awesome," said Victor Glover, also with NASA.

NASA also has the goal to land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon's surface.

There are 40 astronauts in the running for Artemis 2 and Artemis 3.