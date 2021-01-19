WASHINGTON, D.C. - It is likely to be an Inauguration Day unlike any other, and Pentagon officials say they hope that means a secure and safe one.
What they don't want is a scene on the Capitol grounds like the one that happened two weeks ago, when rioters took over the Inauguration stage and stormed the Capitol.
To keep that from happening, 25,000 National Guardsmen and women from all over the country are in D.C. to keep things secure. Instead of the usual flags and fanfare, the streets of D.C. are filled with armed military and law enforcement officers, armored vehicles, and road closure signs.
Of course, that's not the only thing that'll be different. There will be no massive crowds filling the National Mall. Instead, there is a field of American flags. 192,000 of them, to represent the American people who can't be there. There's also an illuminated COVID memorial lining the reflecting pool.
There will be a select group of familiar faces that'll make up a small crowd of about 1,000.
Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and Vice President Mike Pence are all scheduled to be there. Former President Jimmy Carter said earlier, because of coronavirus concerns, he won't attend this year's inauguration, the first time the 96-year-old Carter has missed one since 1977.
President Trump will not be there, but President-elect Joe Biden says he is optimistic that the spirit of Inauguration Day will be a positive one.
Biden says his only regret, is that his late son, Beau, cannot be there to witness the day his Dad is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.