President Joe Biden says the latest jobs reports shows the nation's economy improving, the economic recovery moving along.
"The unemployment rate is now below 6% for the first time since the pandemic hit," noted President Biden.
The Labor Department said U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs this month in May, up from April's revised 278,000, but still short of economists' expectations.
"My thought was, 'Hey, it's better than last month, but its not as good as it could be.'" said Nick Bunker from the Indeed Hiring Lab, Economic Research Director for North America.
After a sizzling first quarter of economic growth fueled by pent-up demand, stimulus payments, and COVID vaccine progress, the job market may still be catching up.
"In every economic recovery, employment tends to lag GDP or other measures of output because hiring takes some time," said Bunker. "Anyone who's tried to fill a role at their job knows that."
The May report is showing this time is no exception, many companies say they can't find enough workers.
"We also saw labor force participation actually fall slightly," said Daniel Zhao, a Glassdoor Senior Economist. "That's a sign workers aren't rejoining the labor force as quickly as we would like to see at this stage in the recovery."
Somethings Zhao says may continue for the next few months, however.
"If we look forward to the fall when schools will be opening for the new school year, that could help bring more workers back into the labor force especially because by then we should have a better handle on the public health situation and people should feel more comfortable returning to work," Zhao noted.
The leisure and hospitality sector led May hiring, as more states, eased COVID-related restrictions.