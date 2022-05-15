The recently leaked draft decision from the Supreme Court has protesters taking to the streets across the country.
The document says that the court could overturn the 1973 ruling, allowing each state to make its own laws on the legality of abortion.
Areas of fog and clouds early giving way to partly sunny skies; a late day shower or thunderstorm, but mainly dry. Warm and continued rather humid. .
Partly to mostly cloudy with an evening t-storm possible. There might be some breaks in the clouds for the total lunar eclipse around midnight.
Updated: May 15, 2022 @ 9:50 am
The recently leaked draft decision from the Supreme Court has protesters taking to the streets across the country.
The document says that the court could overturn the 1973 ruling, allowing each state to make its own laws on the legality of abortion.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.