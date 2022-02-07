NATO is preparing for Russia to invade Ukraine, which the White House says could happen any day now.
This comes as Russia strengthens its position along the Ukrainian border.
"Any day now Russia could take military action against Ukraine," stated National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has more than just troops waiting along the border.
"The fuel, the field hospitals, the blood supplies - all of the things they would need for a full-scale invasion are also being put into place," said Rep. Jason Crow, Member of House Armed Services Committee.
The Pentagon says Ukraine's capital could fall within days if an attack happens. And then, tens of thousands of people could be killed.
For some, the threat is bringing back memories of the Cold War.
"This is a provocative, heinous vanity project by Putin who, I think, has every indication that he wants to reconstitute the Soviet Union," commented Rep. Jackie Speier, Member of House Armed House Services Committee.
NATO was formed in response to the Soviet Union, and its members are working together now.
President Joe Biden has ordered almost 3,000 U.S. troops to reinforce NATO allies in Poland and Romania.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits the White House on Monday, and Ukraine is top on the agenda.
Meanwhile, Russia appears to be getting at least a bit of support from China.
"We saw in the Security Council on Monday China side with Russia in the efforts to block the Security Council from having a meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine," said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the UN.
NATO hopes to avoid any armed conflict, as sanctions are already in the works.
"Russia could choose to take the diplomatic path instead," said Sullivan.