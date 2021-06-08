For the first time in 20 years, there may be a new dawn in the fight against Alzheimer's disease.
"We are making strides. We are making steps forward," said Dr. Richard Isaacson, with the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic, Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian.
A new drug to treat the early stages of Alzheimer's has been FDA approved.
Aducanumab will be sold under the new name Aduhelm, and it is designed to help those with mild cognitive impairment.
"The key here is to diagnose early," said Dr. Isaacson. "If someone has mild memory changes as early as possible that is the type of person that's most well suited for this drug."
The treatment is reportedly a once a month infusion, and not a pill.
"The goal of the drug is to slow down disease progression." Dr. Isaacson noted. "Does it help with memory function? Maybe. But, does it cure the disease? No."
The cost of the treatment is about $56,000 a year, officials say, for a higher dosage.
In a statement, manufacturers had said that, "For qualified, commercially insured Aduhelm patients, co-pay and infusion cost assistance programs may reduce out-of-pocket costs to as low as $0."
But, there are potential side effects patients should be aware of.
"The biggest risk of this drug is problems with swelling in the brain, or even some small bleeding in the brain," said Dr. Isaacson. "One reassuring aspect is that, when used carefully and used with surveillance MRIs, brain scans to make sure that the side effects aren't happening, most people that do develop the side effects actually end up being OK."