The New York Times is getting some push-back after publishing a graphic picture of a family killed by mortar fire in Ukraine.
69 News has decided not to show the victims in the photo.
We talked to local professors about the paper's decision to publish the photo. Both agreed that the image is jarring, but said it's part of the war and could change the course of history.
"The camera and the photographer really captured the reality of what's happening in this moment and the gravity of this moment and I think words sometimes fail to do that," said Elizabeth Ortiz, a Cedar Crest college professor.
"There is nothing out of the ordinary about publishing this photograph," added Lafayette College's Professor Paul Barclay. "It's up to us at citizens to deal with it responsibly. They can propose, but we have to dispose."
Both professors said photos like this have the power to sway public opinion and could help bring an end to the conflict.