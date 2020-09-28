A bombshell report was released Sunday on President Donald Trump's taxes.
Many are now questioning both the legitimacy of the New York Times and of the president.
"Here it is, a month before the election, an 'October surprise,'" said former Republican Sen. Rick Santorum.
The article takes a look at Trump's taxes. It says, "Donald Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency," then another $750 the following year, 2017.
"This suggests that Donald Trump needs the presidency right now because of the bills he has coming to him," said David Cay Johnston, investigative reporter.
But Trump says it's just more fake news.
"Actually I paid tax. And you'll see that as soon as my tax returns are-- It's under audit. It's been under audit a long time," he said.
The Times report goes on to mention Trump didn't pay federal income taxes starting in 2000 for 10 out of 15 years, because he reported losing more money than he made.
Democrats are firing back, saying he's "using his presidency to line his pockets instead of helping the American people."
"You have in Donald Trump, a president who spends his time thinking about how he can work his way out of paying taxes, of meeting the obligation that every other working person in this country meets every year," said Kate Bedingfield, Biden spokeswoman.
Others say he's done nothing wrong.
"It doesn't look like there's anything criminal in here, he takes legal tax breaks that, as I understand it, are common to real estate investors," said Scott Jennings, CNN contributor.
The New York Times says it plans to protect the sources who have taken enormous personal risks to get the information, and it doesn't plan to release the tax returns.