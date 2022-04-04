The southern port city of Odesa, Ukraine was rocked by airstrikes overnight.
It's the most significant attack Odesa has seen since the war started and it has civilians there bracing for the worst.
The missiles exploded in a startling, violent barrage. About six strikes lit up the sky.
Russian Military Officials say the attack on Odesa was launched from the sea and land, using high-precision missiles. The massive plumes of black, swirling smoke covered much of the city of 1 million people.
The strikes landed in a largely industrial area, destroying an oil refinery and fuel storage facilities.
"Multiple airstrikes hit the port city of Odesa in southern Ukraine just before sunrise Sunday morning. There were no air raid sirens that went off before the blast. And the explosion could be felt and seen miles away," said Ed Lavandera from Odesa, Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials say there were no injuries. But Tatiana Gerasim says the explosions threw her from the chair she was sleeping in and window glass shattered all over her.
Gerasim volunteers in the building late into the night cooking meals for Ukrainian soldiers. In recent days, she says reconnaissance drones were flying over the fuel storage facility.
Two other residents told us they saw the drones as well.
"The drones were flying and I knew they were up to something and could bomb the depot. And we've been thinking where we should hide in case something happens," said Gerasim.
A small pocket of apartment buildings and homes sit just across the street from the fuel storage facility.
Families stood outside their homes under the shadows of dark smoke clouds, watching flames shoot up into the air.
The explosions shattered windows and shattered any remaining sense of security these residents had left.
"Of course, I'm scared. And now they are hitting everywhere. They are doing it in all the cities. We know it, we see it," said Gerasim.
The attack on Odesa follows similar pattern Russian forces have carried out for several days, hitting fuel storage facilities across the country it believes are supplying the Ukrainian military.
But if the Odesa strike is a precise attack, Ukrainian officials say the strikes hours later in the neighboring city of Mykolaiv have no rhyme or reason and are designed to "harass" and "panic" civilians.
Despite being this close to bombing and with tears in her eyes, Gerasim says she refuses to leave Ukraine.
She says "these bastards won't get away with it."