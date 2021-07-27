WASHINGTON, D.C. - Police officers gave emotional testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday, as the House Select Committee starts its deep dive on the events of January 6.
Committee members say they want to know how the Capitol was able to be breached, and what role - if any - political leaders played in the event.
Capitol Hill police officers were emotional Tuesday as they described the desperate struggle to keep thousands of people from breaching the Capitol January 6.
"Rioters attempting to breach the Capitol were shouting 'Trump sent us,'" said Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell.
During the hearing, never-before-seen video from police body cams showed the battle as it unfolded.
Officers testified they were afraid for their lives.
"I remember thinking there was a very good chance I would be torn apart or shot to death with my own weapon," said DC Metropolitan Officer Michael Fanone.
Officer Brian Sicknick and four rioters were killed.
150 officers were injured, and to date more than 540 people have been arrested, including 50 people from Pennsylvania.
The select committee says its main task is to investigate security failures at the Capitol, whether the riot was planned, and who is responsible.
"We must know what happened here at the Capitol. They must also know what happened every minute of that day in the White House. Every phone call, every conversation, every meeting leading up to during and after the attack," said Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican member of the select committee.
The committee has 7 Democrats and 2 Republicans.
Republican leaders have blasted the participation of those two members, calling them Pelosi Republicans.
"The only so-called Republicans on the committee are on the committee to grandstand and attack the former president because of their own personal vendettas," said Rep. Troy Nehls, (R)-Texas.
Hearings are expected to continue. The Justice Department reportedly says it will not block testimony from members of the Trump White House.