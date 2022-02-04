As you watch the winter Olympics, you may not have ever thought about what decisions an athlete has to face when moving up in their sport.
Sometimes athletes need to leave home if their local training resources aren't enough.
The big takeaway here is sometimes Olympic athletes need more, especially when it comes to the winter games. Allowing athletes to travel to have access to better coaching and equipment is key, and many times, that brings them here to Lake Placid.
Olympic athletes are faced with a number of factors as they prepare for the games. 2014 Short Track Speed Skating Olympian Kyle Carr knows the difficult journey all too well.
"Not every city has an ice rink, and even to go a step further has a speed skating team, or someone that knows speed skating. It's just not a popular sport," said Carr.
Carr got his start through roller skating out of Flemington, NJ. From there, the transition into speed skating began, where he spent most of his teen years training in and around Berks County.
"Just having access to more ice time, you had no choice but to travel," Carr recalled.
As he advanced in the sport- he quickly realized he was out growing his local roots.
Speed Skaters and athletes from a number of sports make the decision to leave home to train out of Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City and Lake Placid.
It was in 2010 Carr was invited to train with the national team in Utah.
"You're not only making the next step to skate with the best in the country, you're also getting access to all of that. More ice time, better coaching, better training facilities," he said.
Christie Sausa of the Lake Placid Speed Skating Club says with only 6,400 meter ovals in the United States, getting the experience is crucial for success.
"There's one common thread- that skating on the oval made them a stronger skater. Several Olympians say their time spent on the oval helped them develop those skills," Sausa stated.
And for those Olympic hopefuls, right now might be the best time in Lake Placid to get some skin in the game.
"It just draws everybody here every four years. We welcome them," Sausa stated. "It's just electric, there's just so much going on and people are so enthusiastic."
Carr now coaches speed skating out of the East Penn Speed Skating Club in Exton, Pa.
He says it's his way to still be involved in the sport now that he's not competing.
His son is now a speed skater too, so who knows. Maybe we'll see another Carr in the Olympics sometime down the line.