As the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing officially kicked off early Friday morning, the Paralympic Winter Games are also set to start a month from now.
As the hype surrounds the Olympics, we have to remember Paralympics are also about to begin too. Organizations across the U.S. are hoping for a big boost this year, and that's starting by getting the word out locally.
The world's best disabled athletes will take center stage in exactly one month, starting March 4th in Beijing.
"To see adaptive athletes complete is truly something special. To watch them compete is special, to listen to some of their stories is absolutely amazing," said Jon Lundin of the Adirondacks Sports Council.
Many have had to overcome the unthinkable, medical difficulties, and shocking family tragedies to represent their country.
They'll truly have you in awe.
"I said 'I'm just so impressed you are driving a bobsled down this track at 60 miles per hour' - and he said 'This is nothing compared to what I went through when I was in war in Iraq,'" Lundin recalled.
This week, Lake Placid is hosting the Empire State Winter Games, a competition for athletes of winter sports to show off their skills.
The USA bobsled and skeleton federation Paralympic bobsled camp is making their presence known too.
"We are working on expanding the world of Paralympic sports through bobsled and skeleton," said Antonia Schrediber, from Windham, New York.
Schrediber says they have para- athletes that come in from all over the country to develop the sport at the Olympic facility.
She's making one thing clear:
"There is a sport out there for them and they can find health and wellness through recreation as well, and competitive sports," said Schrediber.
The para-bobsled and skeleton teams dominated the competition floor, as the Empire State Winter Games are helping them get one step closer to the world stage.
"We keep getting to develop and expanding upon that history and hoping for even brighter futures here in LP and for our athletes," Schrediber stated.