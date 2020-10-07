Kamala Harris - Mike Pence - vice presidential debate graphic

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Separated by plexiglass barriers, Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris sparred Wednesday night over the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris condemned the Republican president’s leadership of the worst public health crisis in a century as “the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.” She also declared she would not take a vaccine if President Donald Trump endorsed it without the backing of medical professionals.

Pence, who leads the president’s coronavirus task force, said that, in his words, “from the very first day, President Trump has put the health of America first.”

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.