SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Separated by plexiglass barriers, Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris sparred Wednesday night over the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harris condemned the Republican president’s leadership of the worst public health crisis in a century as “the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.” She also declared she would not take a vaccine if President Donald Trump endorsed it without the backing of medical professionals.
Pence, who leads the president’s coronavirus task force, said that, in his words, “from the very first day, President Trump has put the health of America first.”