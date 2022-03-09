AirBNB hosts in Ukraine have been inundated with requests in recent days, but the "guests" have no intention of visiting.
Instead, it's an effort to provide money to those in need.
There is a social media campaign aimed at funneling money to Ukrainians who are in need of financial assistance. People from all around the world have pitched in to help.
AirBNB says on March 2nd and 3rd "guests" booked more than 61,000 nights in Ukraine.
More than half of the people who booked were located in the U.S.
According to CNN, AirBNB typically pays hosts about 24-hours after a guest checks in. That money has already come in handy.
One host told CNN he was using the money to buy food for his wife and kids. Others said they're giving the money to fellow Ukrainians who need it the most.
Organizers are urging people to make sure the rentals they book are operated by individuals, not companies, so people get the money right away.
AirBNB is also doing its part to help people.
It's waiving guest and host fees for the "stays" being booked in Ukraine. It's also offering temporary housing in neighboring countries for Ukrainians who have fled.
Many of the people who have booked stays in Ukraine have also left messages of support.
A New York woman told her host that she prays God is with her, and she plans to book a real stay at her apartment when the war ends.