Security ramps up at the United States Capitol, 24 hours after the federal building was under siege.
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed the response.
"What happened yesterday is textbook terrorism," Bowser said.
Mayor Bowser applauds Metro Police, who were called in to assist Capitol Police. It was a difficult undertaking, according to Metro Police Chief, Robert Contee, who commended the workforce.
Metro Police arrested 68 people since Wednesday. Chief Contee says only one is from D.C.
Mayor Bowser says she believes President Trump is partially to blame.
"It's not just the president who must be held accountable, so too must the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol and threatened members of Congress," Bowser said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling on the resignation of the Capitol police chief following Wednesday's attack. Other members of Congress followed suit.
"The first thing to stand out to me is how embarrassed and disgusted I am that the United States Capitol could be taken over by domestic terrorists while we're in session," said Sen. Lindsey Graham.