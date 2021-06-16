Cyber security, Russian and American prisoners, and keeping the peace between the two countries, are all topics that were touched on during the summit in Geneva.
It was President Biden's first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin since Biden took office. Following the hours of talks in Switzerland, political analyst Tim Blessing says the issues at hand are bigger than the two men involved.
"I know how much Biden talked about the personal relationship, and how important it is and all that stuff," said Blessing. "At the end of the day, presidents don't have a whole lot of leeway in these things."
Following a number of ransomware attacks, being blamed on Russian hackers, Biden says he wants a number of elements of our infrastructure, including energy and water, to be off limits to attacks.
"When you get right down to it what do the leaders really care about? They care about something going wrong militarily, they care about cyber security they certainly care about the economy," Blessing noted.
Beyond the political talking points, Blessing says that Russia doesn't have the economy or the government to go toe to toe with the U.S., and that the focus needs to shift.
"This obsession with Russia is misplaced," he said. "The real business of the world that's taking place is between the US and China, and the only thing Russia can be is a counterbalance to China."
Another big topic discussed involves the imprisonment of two former U.S. Marines in Russia, and a possible exchange with a Russian currently imprisoned in the states.
"One person is not going to change the direction of the two nations. They could shoot em in broad daylight. We would slap their hand, send their ambassador home, and still do business with them anyway," Blessing stated.
Americans will see what progress, if any, will occur between the two countries. President Biden, on an optimistic note, called the talks "positive".