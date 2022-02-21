President Joe Biden has agreed "in principle" to talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
White house officials say it'll only happen as long as Russia does not invade Ukraine, and it would follow a preliminary meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Russian foreign minister this coming Thursday.
"Until the tanks are actually rolling, and the planes are flying, we will use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President Putin from carrying this forward," said Secretary Blinken.
U.S. officials believe there is a high likelihood Putin could launch an invasion soon.
"As the President has said, we believe that Putin has made his decision. Period," said Vice President Kamala Harris.
But, some Russian officials say otherwise..
"There is no invasion, and there is no such plans," asserted Anatoly Antonov, Russian ambassador to the U.S.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the result could be the biggest war in Europe since World War II.
Satellite images show Russian troops continue to be on the move outside Ukraine.
"Russia trying to create a series of provocation as justification for aggression against Ukraine is going forward," stated Blinken. "Now they're justifying the continuation of 'exercises.'"
NATO hopes for peace, but if not ...
"Putin is going to be in a very serious judgment for his future, for the future of Russia and really for the stability of the world," said John Garamendi, member of the Armed Serviced Committee.