There's a growing number of voices from the east to the west all wanting the same thing-COVID-19 vaccines.
"This is going to take a moment a lot longer than, than we had expected," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said.
"Look, this shouldn't be the Hunger Games like it was with PPE," said Utah Governor Spencer Cox.
Many are sounding the alarm that their stock is down to nothing.
"We have only a few thousand doses left and all of them will be used in the next 24 to 48 hours," said New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.
President Biden has said there are still dark days ahead, but also some light as he promises more vaccines.
"I can announce that we will increase the overall weekly distribution to states, tribes, and territories from 8.5 million doses to a minimum of ten million doses," Biden said Tuesday.
President Biden says the increase of 1.4 million doses per week will start next week, but that it could take up to three weeks before the U.S. surpasses one million vaccinations a day. The president also says the administration plans on purchasing more shots.
"We believe that we'll soon be able to confirm the purchase of an additional hundred million doses for each of the two FDA-authorized vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna," Biden said.
200 million doses total. But those aren't expected to be delivered until the summer. The administration says it will be late summer to early fall before anyone who wants the shot can easily get one.
According to the CDC so far 22.7 million Americans have received the vaccine, with just 3.3 million receiving the second dose as well.