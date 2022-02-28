President Biden will address the nation Tuesday night in this year's State of the Union address.
There's a range of topics he's expected to hit, from the latest on Russia and Ukraine, to ongoing challenges around affordable healthcare.
"Tomorrow I am hopeful he is going to reignite Congress's urgent need to take up these critical reforms as soon as possible," said Rep. Susan Wild.
Wild says tackling big pharma's greed and delivering lower costs now is of the utmost importance.
"Expanding access to affordable drugs is the single biggest issue I hear about from constituents," she said.
"Lowering drug prices and making the American Rescue Plan for the Affordable Care Act permanent are issues that are not just widely popular with the people, these are issues that will change how people live their everyday lives."
Wild says inflation is a large factor, another topic she expects Biden to expand on.
It was in January that U.S. inflation reached a 40-year high — up 7.5%, largely due in part to the pandemic.
Rising prices have caused hardship for a number of families.
"We have to also think about ways that we can lower people's overall costs. Drug prices, health insurance premiums, whatever can help them during this time of inflation."
No paid family leave, the American Rescue Plan and COVID-19 milestones are also on the agenda.
Wild says she'll be in the crowd Tuesday.
"I am committed to this fight, I am going to push for these reforms in Congress," she said.