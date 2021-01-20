WASHINGTON, D.C. - Within hours of being sworn in President Joe Biden hit the ground running.
He signed 17 executive orders, and with the sweep of his pen undid a number of Trump administration policies.
"I'm going to start by keeping my promise to the American people. We have a long way to go, these are just executive actions...we're going to need legislative action to get done what we need to do," Biden said.
"To combat the deadly virus the president launched his 100-day masking challenge, asking Americans to do their part and mask up for 100 days," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Masks will also be mandated on federal grounds, and to help families struggling he extended the moratorium on evictions and delayed student loan payments.
He reversed the departure from the World Health Organization.
"This will strengthen our own efforts to get the pandemic under control by improving global health," Psaki said.
Making good on his promise to help the environment, he halted the country's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord while canceling the Keystone XL pipeline.
He stopped the Trump administration's restrictions on U.S. entry from seven Muslim-majority countries, as well as halting funding for the border wall.
Those were just a few of the measures, all of which focused on the pandemic, environment, immigration and equality.
President Biden says this is just the start of a number of executive orders to come in the days and weeks.