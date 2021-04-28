In his first joint address to Congress, President Joe Biden marked the accomplishments of his first 100 days in office before a significantly smaller crowd on Capitol Hill.
"As I stand here tonight, we are just one day shy of the 100th day of my administration. 100 days since I took the oath of office, lifted my hand off our family Bible, and inherited a nation in crisis. The worst pandemic in a century," Biden said.
He says America is on the move again, pushing for passage of his American Jobs Plan, which the president says will create jobs, rebuild the country's infrastructure and position the U.S. to out-compete China.
"The Americans Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint to build America. And, it recognizes something I've always said: Wall Street didn't build this country. The middle class built this country. And unions built the middle class," Biden said.
Biden also laid out his American Families Plan, a roughly $1.5 trillion proposal to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into key Democratic priorities like education, child care, and paid leave.
It also aims to make community college free.
"Twelve years is no longer enough today to compete with the rest of the world in the 20th century. That's why the American Families Plan guarantees four additional years of public education for every person in America starting as early as we can," Biden said.
The president took on policing, one week after the Derek Chauvin conviction, saying he needs Congress to pull the George Floyd Act across the finish line.
Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina was chosen by his colleagues to give the GOP response following the president's address. Scott is the only Black Republican senator, and the lead Republican negotiator on Congress' policing reform efforts.