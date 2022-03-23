President Joe Biden will travel to Belgium Wednesday to meet with NATO leaders about the war in Ukraine.
The White House says the president has three goals with this trip.
"The President is traveling to Europe to ensure we stay united, on all three critical fronts," said Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser. "Helping the Ukrainian people defend themselves, imposing and increasing costs on Russia and reinforcing the Western alliance."
President Biden is flying to Brussels on Wednesday for an emergency NATO summit on Ukraine Thursday.
The White House says his first objective is to help the Ukrainians.
Ukraine says some of the 100,000 people are trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol.
"I've got elderly parents and four pets that I will not leave," said Natalia Hayetska an evacuated parent from Mariupol. "Thanks to good people and people who helped it became possible."
Other Ukrainians are battling to protect the capital, Kyiv, and other cities.
And, the U.S. says more than 3.5 million refugees have fled to neighboring countries to escape fighting.
"I have a little baby. I love my family. I had plans, and now I don't have plans," said Alessandra Ovsiienko, a Ukrainian refugee.
Biden's second goal is to help impose further costs on Russia for it's actions.
"You know who is ordering war and who is promoting it. Almost all of them use Italy as a holiday resort, so do not be a resort for them," said President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.
The trip is also to show that the U.S. stands with its allies.
"The closer you are to this Russian threat, the more real it is and the more frightening it is. And so what's happening in Ukraine -- people in the Baltic states like Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, they can see it happening there," said General Wesley Clark, a Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander in Europe.