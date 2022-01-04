President Joe Biden is asking every American to get vaccinated. His plea comes as COVID cases zoom to record highs.
A new daily record in the U.S. hit one million cases in one day. It's reported that omicron is 95% of it.
"We have the tools to protect people from severe illness due to omicron, if people choose to use the tools. We have the medicines coming along that can save so many lives and dramatically reduce the impact that COVID has had on our country," said President Biden.
Biden announced he is doubling the U.S. order for Pfizer's antiviral pill, PAXLOVID.
"The impact from rising cases depends on the effect on the person based on whether or not that person, what their vaccination status is," continued Biden.
The President is urging schools to stay open, saying we have the tools to make it happen.
Some schools in our area are having to revert back to remote learning.
Catasauqua Area School District announced the high school would be remote for the rest of this week.
Phillipsburg School District says it will be fully virtual through the 14th.
Both districts are citing staffing shortages for the change.
Easton Arts Academy will be remote until January 17th telling parents "with soaring cases and lack of tests available they believe it's the best way to deliver a safe academic experience."
President Biden also says he's frustrated with the lack of testing and says they are adding more federal testing sites daily.