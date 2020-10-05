WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump is home at the White House.
He left Walter Reed Hospital at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, walking out of the building to a sea of cheers and stopping to say "thank you."
Trump said in a tweet he felt better than he had in 20 years after receiving a number of treatments, including a non-FDA approved one for the coronavirus.
His doctors say they will still watch him closely.
"We're in a bit of uncharted territory when it comes to a patient that received the therapies he has so early in the course," said Dr. Sean Conley, Trump's physician.
Since testing positive last Thursday doctors say the president had a fever and his oxygen levels dropped, twice. His medical team said the president was ready to be discharged.
"Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations and most importantly, his clinical status support the president's safe return home," Dr. Conley said.
The First Lady is also says she is recovering well from the coronavirus, tweeting "I am feeling good and will continue to rest at home."
Trump, in a series of tweets, has indicated that he's ready to get back to a normal life and that means hitting the campaign trail as soon as possible with less than a month left before Election Day. The president says he now "understood" the virus.
The US hit another grim milestone, according to Johns Hopkins. The US surpassed 210,000 deaths on Monday.