WASHINGTON - There's still no clear winner Friday morning in the presidential race, but it's tightening.
Democrat Joe Biden is gaining ground in tight contests in key battleground states, including in Pennsylvania.
"The counties have been working incredibly, incredibly hard, hundreds of thousands of ballots have been counted so far today. And we are in very good shape," said Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Thursday.
The latest electoral map shows Joe Biden with 264 votes to President Trump's 214.
If Biden wins Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, he wins it all, with well over the 270 needed to win the White House. As of early Friday morning, Trump still led Pennsylvania, but his lead continued to shrink.
If Biden takes Georgia, it's the same story. Trump had been leading Georgia as well, but very early Friday morning it flipped.
Counting continues in those states, as well as Nevada and North Carolina. Alaska's race also has not been called, but it is not expected to affect the outcome.
Meanwhile, Biden has been urging people to stay patient, saying all the votes need to be counted.
"The process is working. The count is being completed and we'll know very soon," he said.
Trump spoke Thursday night, saying the Democrats' corruption is cheating him out of the election. He also tweeted overnight, continuing the claim that he won the election.
His campaign has filed lawsuits in a handful of states.
"There's a tremendous amount of litigation. Generally, because of how unfair this process was," Trump said.
Biden also leads Trump in the popular vote, by about 4 million.