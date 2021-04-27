The Secretary of Homeland Security announced the extension of the REAL ID full enforcement date by 19 months.
The REAL ID deadline date of October 1st, 2021 will now be extended to May 3rd, 2023 due to circumstances resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Secretary of Homeland Security says the pandemic significantly impacted the ability to issue REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards, with many driver’s licensing agencies still operating at limited capacity.
“Protecting the health, safety, and security of our communities is our top priority,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “As our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the REAL ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver’s licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.”
Beginning May 3rd, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another TSA-acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel.
For more information on REAL ID, visit www.dhs.gov/real-id.