Two members of Congress from Pennsylvania traveled to Poland near the Ukraine border to assess the situation.
Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild and Bucks County Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick are part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the area.
Wild tells MSNBC the group is committed to making sure the Ukrainian president's request to supply the country with fighter planes is met.
I'm on the ground in the Poland, where as of tomorrow, ONE MILLION Ukrainians will have crossed over the border seeking refuge. I talked with @YasminMSNBC about how the US can best support Poland and our NATO allies who are integral to the defense of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/zzTw6NpYgu— Rep. Susan Wild (@RepSusanWild) March 6, 2022
Fitzpatrick tweeted his proposal that Russian President Putin be given one week to remove all troops from Ukraine.
5. Solution: Putin has one week to remove all troops from Ukraine, de-escalate tensions and stop murdering Ukrainians. If he fails to do so in one week, we immediately move to make Ukraine a permanent member of NATO. (8/8)— Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) March 5, 2022
If Putin fails to do so, Fitzpatrick says the U.S. should immediately move to make Ukraine a permanent member of NATO.