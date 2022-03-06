Two members of Congress from Pennsylvania traveled to Poland near the Ukraine border to assess the situation.

Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild and Bucks County Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick are part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the area.

Wild tells MSNBC the group is committed to making sure the Ukrainian president's request to supply the country with fighter planes is met.

Fitzpatrick tweeted his proposal that Russian President Putin be given one week to remove all troops from Ukraine.

If Putin fails to do so, Fitzpatrick says the U.S. should immediately move to make Ukraine a permanent member of NATO.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.