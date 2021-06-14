A very frail 78-year-old Robert Durst was wheeled into the courtroom. The multi-millionaire is accused of murdering his close friend, Susan Berman, in 2000.
Durst is a graduate of Lehigh University who once spent time in Northampton County prison for stealing a sandwich from a Wegmans in Bethlehem. His attorney says Durst is too sick to stand trial right now, and asked for a delay.
"This is a critical situation your honor, he shouldn't be in court, he should be in a hospital," said defense attorney Dick DeGuerin.
Durst's attorney says his client has a urinary track infection and sepsis - Durst held up his catheter for the judge to see. His attorney says because of that he can't stand and dress himself, and he's having trouble breathing.
"He has chest pain and unable to breathe, his breathing is only shallow," DeGuerin said.
Durst was hospitalized last Thursday. The trial has been delayed several times due to the pandemic and Durst's health, but the judge did not grant a delay on Monday despite the defense's pleas.
"He's here, and let's take advantage of that and move forward," said Judge Mark Windham.
The judge noted the medical team at the jail deemed him fit for court and had a blanket draped over Durst to hide his jail clothes and catheter.
This is not the only legal issue Durst is facing. Just last month the district attorney in New York re-opened the missing case involving his wife. Kathie Durst vanished from her home in 1982. Prosecutors says he may have killed Berman because she knew too much about Kathie's disappearance.