Meat Loaf dies aged 74

Rock superstar Meat Loaf is dead at the age of 74.

His family shared the news in a Facebook post early Friday morning. No cause of death, or other details were given.

Meat Loaf's 1977 album "Bat Out of Hell" is among the best-selling albums of all-time. His hits included "I'll Do Anything for Love" and "Paradise by the Dashboard Light."

He also did some acting, appearing in "Fight Club" and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

The singer, who was born Marvin Lee Aday, died surrounded by his wife and daughters, sources say.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.