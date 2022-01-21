Rock superstar Meat Loaf is dead at the age of 74.
His family shared the news in a Facebook post early Friday morning. No cause of death, or other details were given.
Meat Loaf's 1977 album "Bat Out of Hell" is among the best-selling albums of all-time. His hits included "I'll Do Anything for Love" and "Paradise by the Dashboard Light."
He also did some acting, appearing in "Fight Club" and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."
The singer, who was born Marvin Lee Aday, died surrounded by his wife and daughters, sources say.