Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to resume this week. The president of Ukraine says he's willing to negotiate, except in one area.
Meantime, some experts believe the key to ending the war lies with Russian citizens.
Turkey says it's hosting talks between Ukraine and Russia this week. But, some say the people who could end the war might not be at the negotiating table.
"The bottom line is Putin's jeopardy are the Russian people. They are already in the streets. There will be millions more as they find out what is going on," said Rep. John Garamendi.
That last part is the problem. Russian President Vladimir Putin is making it hard for his people to learn the truth about what's going on in Ukraine.
"I never watch Russian television because it's just too hard to see how they lie to their own people. My own family members back in Russia who believe there are no civilians targeted by Russian military," said Nadya Tolokonnikova, a member of Pussy Riot.
Here's the Ukrainian Preseident speaking to independent Russian journalists on Sunday.
"We won't sit down at the table at all if all we talk about is some 'demilitarization,' or some 'denazification.' For me, these are absolutely incomprehensible things," said Pres. Volodymyr Zelensky.
He told journalists about the horrors in the beseiged city of Mariupol.
"A humanitarian catastrophe inside the city is unequivocal, because it is impossible to go there with food, medicine and water. The Russian military is shelling humanitarian convoys," he added.
Ukraine says it's still hard to get people out of the city, despite new humanitarian corridors for civilians.
"Ultimately it will be a decision by Ukraine and Russia on how this ultimately ends," said Garamendi.