Russian forces are moving toward Ukraine's capital city as intense fighting continues across the country. Fire has engulfed a military school in a city near the Russia border.
Listeners can hear heavy gunfire and explosions in the background of video footage from Ukraine.
At least three explosions rocked the capital, Kyiv, early Friday morning.
A rocket hit an apartment building, starting a fire. Three people were hurt.
Ukraine's foreign minister condemned the strikes, saying the last time this happened there was when Nazi Germany attacked in 1941.
In the U.S., President Joe Biden unleashed new sanctions against Russia. He said the sanctions will target banks and technology.
"This aggression cannot go unanswered. If it did the consequences for America would be much worse. America stands up to bullies. We stand up for freedom. This is who we are," said President Biden.
Dozens of U.S. troops are now on the ground in Latvia, about 500 miles from Kyiv.
The Defense Department ordered 7,000 service members to Europe and called for 2,000 troops, already stationed in Europe, to be relocated closer to Ukraine.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, Lehigh University grad is living in eastern part of the state right now.
Alina Beskrovna says she's been hearing explosions coming from just outside the city. She says Ukraine is staying strong, as her fellow countrymen pick up arms to defend their home.
"A lot of underground movement is happening here and I don't think Russia realizes how much we have changed since 2014," said Beskrovna. "This is not the same Ukraine."
Back home in the Lehigh Valley, the head pastor at Saint Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church is organizing group prayer sessions and asking people to keep Ukraine in their thoughts.