Russian forces continue to expand their invasion across Ukraine.
A number of key cities are in play, as an airstrike hit a large military base Sunday just miles from the border of Poland.
"This is very provocative to do this close to Poland, but Poland is a NATO ally and we have sworn to protect Poland," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
We've seen a number of U.S. bipartisan groups hit the grounds in Poland. Their goal is to be seen as a united front as they listen to refugees and their needs.
"They want the ability to have better control over the skies in order to give them a fighting chance," stated Sen. Rob Portman.
Russian forces are striking down harder on the capital of Ukraine once again. They're using airstrikes to damage the north and south of the city.
Kyiv's mayor continues to fight to save his city.
"We never give up. And that's why, that's why we continue this war. But the key which can stop this war is the unity of all the world," said Kyiv's mayor. "We have to make a pressure, political pressure, sanction pressure and please weapon deliverance, delivering to Ukraine. Were ready to fight, not just for our city, not just for our country.
In the meantime, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky still hopes to negotiate with Russia and is waiting for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
His requests continue to go unanswered by the Kremlin.